Spring has officially sprung as the Tulip Festival in Morges begins.

The 52nd edition of the Tulip Festival in Morges is back for 2022 and this year’s theme is Numbers and Letters. Enjoy the colourful displays up until the 8th May.

The Association Morges Fleur du Léman organise the Tulip Festival and Dahlia Festival every year. Thousands of stunning flowers including daffodils, narcissi and irises are planted in the Parc de l’Indépendance and around the old town. Free of charge and accessible to all, the festival is a beautiful part of the Spring season in the region.

This year a sound and light show has been created for the Tulip Festival by artist Albin Christen. It will be projected onto the walls of Morges castle. It runs from 23rd March until 18th April and there will be two performances each evening from Wednesday to Saturday, as well as Easter Sunday and Monday.

23th – 26th March: 20H & 20H45

30th March – 09 April: 20H45 & 20H30

13th – 18th April: 21H & 21H45

There are plenty of events and activities happening throughout the Festival including guided tours organised by Morges Région Tourisme. There will also be workshops, live music, Sunday brunch and much more! Check out the full program here.

This video highlights last year’s 2021 Tulip Festival by Morges Région Tourism.