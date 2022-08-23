Sports Clubs Galore at the Festival des Sports 2022 at Colovray in Nyon

This Sunday 28th August 2022, the annual Festival des Sports is taking place at the Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon at 10:00 – 16:00. An excellent way to discover all that is on offer sports wise in one place – it’s free and open to all ages.

There are just over 50 different sports to choose from including rock climbing, handball, capoeira, yoga, rugby and many more. There will also be activities at the skate park (situated in the swimming pool car park) and the Colovray swimming pool too. Over the road at the pool there will be the opportunity to check out scuba diving, stand-up paddle and sailing.

It’s a really fun day out as there are demonstrations, trials and activities from lots of the local clubs including FC Stade Nyonnais, Ski Club Nyon, Judo Team Nyon, Boxing Club Nyon.

Check out the full programme here.