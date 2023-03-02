So who is Nyon’s newest member of the Municipality Executive Body?

After the second round of voting in the Nyon by-election, the winning candidate is Oliver Riesen of PLR. Les Libéraux-Radicals who narrowly beat out his opponent Valérie Mausner Léger of Les Vert.es. The two candidates went head to head for the seat left by the resignation of Elise Buckle of Les Vert.e.s back in November 2022.

It was a very close election with Olivier Riesen gaining 88 more votes than Valérie Mausner Léger. The participation rate was 28.05%. There are approximately 14,031 voters registered out of the 23,000 population and 3938 voting cards were received. The results were as follows:

Valérie Mausner Léger (Les Vert.es): 1,807 votes (48.3%)

Olivier Riesen (PLR. The Liberal-Radicals): 1,895 votes (50.7%)

Congratulations to Mr Oliver Riesen, we wish you all the best!

