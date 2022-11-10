Sleeping Beauty is awake! Oh no she isn’t! It’s pantomime time in Nyon.

Sleeping Beauty

The Geneva Amateur Operatic Socieity (GAOS) is back with a musical production of Sleeping Beauty at the Théâtre de Marens in Nyon. This Christmas Pantomime promises to deliver fun and laughter to all the family.

This famous pantomime features the classic fairy tale of Sleeping Beauty, staged of course with a prince and princess, an evil witch and some surprisingly sassy fairies plus a large cast of talented children and adults.

Showtimes

Friday 25th November 20:00

Saturday 26th November 14:00, 19:00

Sunday 27th November 14:00

Thursday 1st December 20:00

Friday 2nd December 20:00

Saturday 3rd December 14:00, 19:00

Sunday 4th December 14:00

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for to book.