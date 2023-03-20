Sister Act – A Divine Musical Comedy Show

GAOS are bringing you a feel-good musical comedy for their Spring show this 2023 – Sister Act.

When aspiring nightclub singer, Deloris van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is placed into protective custody in supposedly the safest place: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and the uptight Mother Superior. Deloris uses her singing talent to inspire the convent choir. They become the hit of the community, but the gospel nuns’ fame draws the attention of the gangsters.

Is Deloris running out of time? Or did the gang underestimate the power of sisterhood?

Performance Times at the Théâtre de Marens, Nyon.

Thursday 30th March 2023 20:00

Friday 31st March 2023 20:00

Saturday 1st April 2023 14:00 and 19:30

Sunday 2nd April 14:00

Tickets are on sale now here.