Signs of new life around Nyon – Cinema, Pool, Zoo and Restaurants now open

Many of the students at Nyon’s Gymnase (high school) returned to their studies on Monday 8th June and although the school is still not operating at full capacity, the presence of the students has made the town feel a lot busier.

Elsewhere, there are other signs of life around the town, the cinema is now open, the infamous “cinema cat” has been waiting patiently for for film lovers to return – see photo below. The next Monday Movie in English on Monday 15th June will be “Peanut Butter Falcon”

Note: The cinema is obliged to take your contact details when you go to the cash desk. In the cinema, please leave at least one seat free on your right and left. Couples, families or groups of friends can sit side by side. If possible, buy tickets online on the cinema website.

There are new flower displays in the Place Perdtemps car park and the town’s popular monthly Marché aux Puces (flea market) will return on the 26th and 27th September.

La Garenne, the lovely little zoo in Le Vaud is now also open with the news that five little wildcats were born at the zoo during lockdown!

The outdoor swimming pool in Colovray is also open. Note for the moment the pool can only accept 1,400 (its normal capacity is 3,500) and it is advised to buy entry tickets to the pool online rather on site

For full details of all the current coronavirus situation in Switzerland see Swiss Info here.

Restaurants in Switzerland have been allowed to open since May 11th but they have recently been allowed to spread their tables onto terraces outside, so there is more space to have a drink at a social distance in the open.

Photos of the new drinking area at the Sailing Club in Nyon in banner photo and below, extra seating at the bar in Place du Château.

