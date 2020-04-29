Short walks around Nyon – Nyon to Prangins

Coming up in the next few posts are three suggested short walks in the Nyon area. A Walk from Nyons to Prangins, a Walk to Nyon’s Wine School, and a Walk to buy an Ice Cream from the Farm shop near Nyon.

These walks are perfect if you want to get some exercise (between 8,000 – 10,000 steps) during the lockdown period, and fancy a change of scenery other than walking by the lakeside. All the routes assume a start point from Nyon railway station.

A Walk from Nyons to Prangins.

From the railway station, set off in the direction of Prangins, and walk on the path that takes you past the Generali building. Cross over the road and walk up the hill towards La Mobilière. Continue the path that follows along the railway.

Note – this photo and the one below was taken on the return route ie: in the opposite direction

Walk for about 10 minutes alongside the railway line and you will eventually come to a bridge. Turn right down Chemin de Trembley. At the end of this road is a lovely view of the vineyards and the lake. Continuing on this road you will then approach Prangins from the bottom end of the village near the Cafe des Alpes restaurant.

From here you can wander through the streets and lovely old buildings.

Move on to the parkland of the château (the castle itself and terrace are currently closed) and then down the hill in front of the castle, past the bee hives and on to the main road.

Here, you can cross over the Route Nationale and head for the marina at Prangins or simply walk back to Nyon on the main lake road (currently quiet but it can be very busy, particularly at the weekend).

Or turn around and return in the direction you came.

