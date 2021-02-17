Shop zero waste at Ecoloo

Into Zero waste, or trying to do your best to protect the environment? Here is where you can do your shopping: Ecoloo in Rolle.

“Ecoloo” is the French abbreviation commonly used for “ecological” or a person that pays attention to the environment in their actions. That’s the name of the shop in Rolle (For us English speakers it can bring up other definitions as well :-))

The shop caters to the zero waste shoppers and allows you to bring your own refillable containers. They offer quality products such as accessories, cleaning items and cosmetics (soaps, shampoos, creams, make-up…) as well as cosmetics for the whole family in addition to all household products. You can come empty-headed and use containers from the store, but ideally, you come with empty bottles and give them a second, third and fourth life!

It has existed since November 2019 and is located in Rolle. The owner Chantal Boutin, owns the brand (as well as Bebiboo – handmade baby accessories) for the past 15 years, but before November 2019 it was ethical and quality handmade items you could only find online and on different markets.

Chantal is a canadian expatriate who has been living in Switzerland for 11 years now, and never left Switzerland the country since 2010. The zero-waste concept was imported from her time in Quebec, where it has been well known for many years now.

As an accountant, Chantal did not have the time to develop the brands as much as she would have liked to. In 2019, the opportunity of opening a shop arose and she decided to take on the challenge. Making a living out of her own two handmade brands was not possible, so she decided to regroup several Swiss handmade brands together.

Ecoloo is located on Route de la Vallée 9 in Rolle – just behind Migrolino with parking places available. You can also reach out to Chantal directly for any questions.

