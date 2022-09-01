Share the Fun at Gland’s New Toy Library.

Have you ever bought your child the brand new fancy toy that they just could not live without, only to find it languishing in a corner of their bedroom several weeks later, unloved and unused?

The concept of a ludothèque was completely new to me until I moved to Switzerland. A ludothèque is a lending library for toys and games usually run by the local council or library. Nyon, Coppet and Rolle already have well-established Ludothèques and on Friday 2 September a new one will open its doors in Gland. The Ludothèque Intercommunale La Cote will be open from 09.30 – 12.00 and 14.00 – 18.30.

Borrowing is a great way to avoid shelling out on expensive new toys and games for kids to lose interest after a few weeks or months. You and your family can test out new games before committing to a purchase. Indeed, these toy libraries are an amazing resource, making accessing toys both affordable and greener. Toy libraries introduce children to the share economy at an early age, a concept vital to supporting sustainable living.

Here are some more reasons to use a ludothèque:

Access a large variety of toys Reduce the clutter of abandoned toys Reduce waste and protect our planet’s resources Learning the value of sharing Be part of a community

In a similar vein, La Manivelle Nyon is a non-profit association for the loan of equipment and tools that opened last summer. It also operates like a library, making a wide range of equipment available to its subscribers. After taking out an annual or monthly subscription, each member can borrow the desired item, accessible via an online catalogue.

So, why not try before you buy?

