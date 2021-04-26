Schilliger’s “Little” Spring Festival is on the 1st and 2nd of May

Spring is in the air and is there any place that can bring that more to life than the Schilliger Garden Centre? To celebrate the season, they are holding a “little” spring festival on the 1st and 2nd of May for big and small alike!

As a family business, and one strongly attached to the local community, they are committed to entertaining us and our children through this much-anticipated seasonal celebration.

The Garden Centre will hold its Spring Festival all day between 09:00 and 18:00 in Gland. Admission is free and open to all. The store has been reorganized to respect the current hygiene and social distancing guidelines. While the festival will be on a smaller scale this year, its festive spirit remains in full force!

You can join the spring celebrations free of charge, they are held on the 1st and 2nd of May all day between 09:00 and 18:00 in Gland.

This year there will be several activities for children, one of which is a treasure hunt. Move through the store gathering clues to find the hidden word!

Schilliger will also be hosting in-store demonstrations, as well as offering special discounts, and plenty of other activities for children. They can join a workshop to make their very own Spring creations made of flowers and/or herbs. The workshop fee is CHF15 and registration in advance is mandatory. You can find the contact forms here.

There will also be a baby pumpkin plant distribution and the possibility to register for the giant pumpkin competition coming up in October! At this competition in autumn, you can bring your giant pumpkin and win some great prizes. There are also plenty of instructional videos prepared by Schilliger on how to best grow a giant pumpkin and increase your chances of winning! Find more information on their Facebook page here.

All in all, these are some welcome spring festivities not to miss!