Schilliger’s Autumn Market is just around the corner!

Schilliger Garden Centre is celebrating all things Autumn with their historic family tradition of the Pumpkin Festival returning to their Autumn Market Saturday 23rd October.

The Autumn Market will be showcasing a variety of regional crafts and products to try and buy from local artisans. You can view the full list of those present by clicking on the link. The autumn markets are held in Schilliger stores in Gland and Matran.

Come meet these talented people and taste some of their wonderful products on offer, from honey and chocolate to coffee and gin. A great opportunity to pick up some goodies for yourself or gifts for friends and family!

The annual pumpkin festival is also being held on Saturday in Gland, Mataran and Plan-Les-Ouates, and will have lots of prizes and activities for young and old! Earlier this year in May the seeds were distributed and now the time has come to see how well they have grown!

There will also be a free workshop for children where they will learn to hollow out and carve their own pumpkin under the guide of a helper. They can take their work home just in time to add to the Halloween decorations!

This historic festival has been a tradition for the Schilliger family. The vegetable is a central element to the season in our region. Their passion and know-how in this area are some of the elements that they share with us all with the celebrations that come with it!

For those participating, bring your pumpkins directly to the flower market at the Garden Centre between 18 – 22 October. The weighing, results and awards ceremony will be held on Saturday 23 October 2021 and the winners announced at 15:00 in all three Schilliger stores. There are some great prizes to be won:

1st place: CHF500.

2nd place: CHF200.

3rd to 5th places: CHF100.

Special prize for “The most original squash”: With the value of CHF150.

Follow this link to download the competition rules (in French).

During your tour, you can have a break at charming Café Agnes, before resuming explorations of the market and garden centre!

