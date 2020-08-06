Readers – We would love your opinion!

Living in Nyon is in transition!

The founder and former editor of this website, Catherine Nelson-Pollard has recently moved back to the UK and I am the new editor of Living in Nyon.

Catherine will still be helping with the site for at least another year (albeit remotely) and we are both looking forward to this new phase of the website.

We want to make sure the content we provide is as relevant as possible! So we are taking this opportunity to check in with you, our readers, to make sure we provide you with the information and the content you are interested in.

For this, we need your opinion and your support. We’ve put together a short and easy to answer survey that will take up a maximum of 5 minutes of your time. It’s anonymous, and in it, we would like to hear about what content you love already and what you would like to see more of.

This website is made for you, the international community of Nyon. Our mission is to make it useful and interesting.

Answers to the survey can be submitted until the end of August. During the months of September, we will publish our findings and share them with you. It’s always interesting to see what comes up and you will also gain some insights as to the content to expect. It would be great to get as many answers as possible so please do click on the link and share your thoughts with us!

We are looking forward to hearing from you and if you have some more detailed feedback or ideas you would like to share, we are happy to hear from you at info@livinginnyon.com.

Wishing you a wonderful month of August!

Stay healthy and safe,

Mandy

