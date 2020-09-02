Readers – This is what you told us!

The results are in! Thank you for participating in the survey and helping us make the content even more useful and relevant to you.

Over the month of August, we ran a survey to allow you as our readers to give your opinion and to provide you with content you are happy with.

Here is what you like already:

Local events, activities, and news came out as the top information you are currently getting out of our site

Many of you rely on the newsletter as the first source of information and visit the site to read an article of interest if it is in the newsletter

The local flavour in the English language appeals to a lot of you that highlighted this aspect specifically

The variety of posts on the site

What you would like to see more of in the future:

A massive 80% of you voted for more sports-related and extracurricular content

Practical information on embassies, schools, etc – restaurant reviews – featured local businesses – local history and networking opportunities all came in high too. 65-72% of respondents answered they would like to see more posts related to these topics.

Interviews with local personalities, family life, and self-development tips are not amongst the posts you would come to our site for

More posts in general

What you would like to see an improvement in:

The search function should be easier to find It has been updated and is now easily accessible on the right-hand side of the site

Have the newer articles more accessible and archive the older ones

Some more advance notice on upcoming events

What you can expect:

Monthly/quarterly articles providing information on the region in terms of the local economy and trends

Monthly/quarterly articles featuring various local sports associations and events

Communication on networking opportunities in the area

Monthly picks of activity ideas in the area

Featured local businesses and surrounding villages

As you know we are currently in transition, and there will be some changes to the Living in Nyon organisation internally. I will e sharing some more on this very soon but I am already happy to announce we will have a small team of people collaborating to provide you with some great content, locals and expats alike!

Thank you all so much for your contribution to the survey, the comments, and some fantastic suggestions!

Mandy

