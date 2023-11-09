Raclette vs. Fondue – A Cheese Showdown and Big Winter Comfort Food Debate

With the ever-shorter days and insistent (but much needed!) rain, our attention also turns to that age-old question – Raclette or Fondue?

When it comes to indulging in a gooey, melty cheese experience, it’s between these two classic contenders competing for the top spot! Sorry Malakoff and Tartiflette but neither of you quite make the cut.

Raclette

Originating from Switzerland, Raclette involves melting a wheel of cheese (or squares for many household raclette machines) and scraping off the molten goodness onto potatoes, vegetables, and cured meats. The result? A rich, nutty flavor with a crispy edge. Raclette gatherings offer a casual, interactive experience, making it a social and delicious affair.

Fondue

On the other hand, Fondue, hailing from Switzerland and France, features a communal pot of melted cheese (the “moitié-moitié” version being 50% Gruyère AOP and 50% Vacherin Fribourgeois AOP) where fondue enthusiasts dip bread or controversially vegetables into the luscious mix. Fondue exudes a creamy consistency, often seasoned with a touch of garlic and white wine, creating a comforting and warm dining experience.

So who wins?

We think, both! What is great about each of these cuisines is they encourage social interactions during the cold, dark winter months. Perfect for informal settings, gathering friends around the table and even more delightful when paired with a good glass of Chasselas, a Blanc de la Côte from Vaud, or a Fendant from Valais.

But be warned, overindulgence may result in heavy, full tummies (sometimes even “cheese babies”) and a smelly room or house, over-heated by the cheese-melting machines!

So whether you are a fondue or raclette lover, or simply just love melted cheese, this is the season for you.

Which side are you on?