Prangins is awarded the “Wakker Prize” 2021

Every year, the Swiss Heritage Society selects a swiss municipality as the winner of its “Wakker Prize”. The decision is based on the development and preservation of architectural heritage.

Let’s take a closer look at our neighbouring village, or one that is home to many of our readers.

The Federal Inventory of Built Sites (ISOS) defines Prangins as an “object of national importance”. It’s classic French-style castle is the largest 18th-century castle open to the public in Switzerland. It is now home to the Swiss National Museum‘s headquarters. It’s parks and open spaces in the town centre are also considered worthy of protection.

Throughout it’s development, Prangins stays true to it’s values and aims to have a harmonious balance between demographic growth and high standard of living, in which it invests actively.

Prangins offer an educational trail called “On the lands of Baron Guiguer“. It goes from the castle to t he shores of Lake Geneva, showing the historical importance of this seigneury during the Age of Enlightenment.

There are clear growth regulations for the village that is part of the “Greater Geneva” area. It’s population is expected to increase by approximately 30% anywhere between 2030 and 2040.

All of these elements contributed to it’s winning of the Wakker Prize fr 2021 awarded by the Swiss Heritage Society.

Why not take a stroll around their lovely gardens at the next opportunity and see Prangins through a new perspective?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

