Pedal Your Way to Prizes with the Cyclomania Challenge

From September 1st to 30th, the towns of Nyon, Prangins, Gland, and Rolle are inviting residents to hop on their bikes for the Cyclomania challenge. This initiative, now in its fourth year, encourages locals to cycle as much as possible throughout the month to earn points and win prizes.

Participating is easy: download the Cyclomania app, register for the local challenge, and track your rides. Click here for more details. Every ride counts, bringing you closer to instant rewards and a chance to win a two-night stay at La Grande Maison in Savièse, Valais!

Plus, don’t miss the special activities during European Mobility Week, from September 16th to 22th, with details available on each town’s website.

This is a fantastic way to promote cycling, reduce carbon footprints, and engage in some friendly competition with your friends and neighbors!