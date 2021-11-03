Paléo line up for 2022 revealed on 23rd November! Tickets on Sale 1st December

The line-up for Paléo will all be revealed in twenty days time, on the 23rd November! Tickets on sale 1st December.

New to the area and not sure what Paléo is? It is one of the biggest open air music festivals in Switzerland and one of the most important music festivals in Europe, and next year it will take place from the 19th – 24th July in grounds, just above Nyon!

The crowd for Stromae at Paléo in 2014. Photo – courtesy Paléo festival.

The festival began a small folk festival in 1976 down by the lake (it has since moved to the l’Asse grounds) and it is now a massive event. Over the years it has seen a host of stars perform on its stages from Robbie Williams to Oasis, James Brown, R.E.M the W.H.O, and many more big names.

Stromae is one of the first artists officially confirmed to play at Paléo on Sunday 24th July 2022. The last time this Belgian artist performed at Paléo (in 2014), he attracted a crowd of around 50,000. Tickets for his concert sold within minutes.

Tickets for the festival itself also tend to sell out quickly so don’t miss out! Details below.

Each year the festival features a Village du Monde area with music dedicated to a geographical area of the world. Next year the area chosen will be West Africa. The festival also showcases Swiss music, it has an area for children, live street theatre, hundreds of food stands and bars and lots more. There is a campsite next to the grounds with all kind of camping possibilities from glamping to regular pitches.

Photo below- The Paléo campsite seen from the air – Photo C. Nelson-Pollard

Living in Nyon has been covering Paléo for many years and we will be there again next year reporting from the grounds.

See video below from 2019 to get a flavour of the festival and check out some of the short videos we filmed at Paléo over on the Living in Nyon Facebook video page.

Six day passes

The traditional Christmas sale of six-day passes will take place from Wednesday 24 November at 10:00 to Monday 29 November, online only at paleo.ch.

Single Tickets on sale on 1st December (virtual queue from 11:45):

Ticket office will open for

Single tickets for every night

Six-day passes

Pitches for motorhomes

Reservations for accommodation at Camping Pal’Asse

Note – The availability of tickets and passes cannot be guaranteed.

Previously purchased Flex tickets can be exchanged from Wednesday 24 November at 12 noon until Monday 29 November.

Previously purchased passes are valid for next year’s Festival.

COVID-19: Conditions of access to the Festival will be adapted according to the decisions of the authorities (not yet known) which will be in force next July.