Paléo Festival 2024 Lineup Revealed

Get ready! The Paléo Festival has just revealed their lineup for 2024, promising six days of musical magic from July 23rd to 28th. This year, the festival expands its horizons with a diverse mix of genres, including Afrobeats, pop, rock, rap, electro, and more.

Fun Fact: 80% of this year’s artists will be performing for the first time at Paléo!

Prepare to be captivated by a lineup that spans generations and continents. From timeless icons like Patti Smith and Nile Rodgers & CHIC to contemporary stars like Burna Boy and Sam Smith, Paléo offers a musical journey like no other.

The festivities kick off on July 23rd with dynamic Nigerian artist Burna Boy and Jamaican Dancehall legend Sean Paul. For all French Rap fans Gazo & Tiakalo are performing on the Friday night. Throughout the week, the festival will showcase over 250 concerts and shows, featuring a blend of established artists and rising talents.

But Paléo isn’t just about the music. It’s a celebration of community, culture, and creativity. From the bustling Village du Monde which is spotlighting the Balkans this year, to special events like classical concerts and stunning dance shows.

Did you know?

Since its inception in 1976, Paléo has grown into a monumental event and has had a whopping 7,346,154 festival goers since then. It has hosted just over 6,000 concerts and shows and is expecting 300,000 festival goer this year with 9,000 camping on site. With a dedicated team of 5,000 volunteers and an expansive site spanning 84 hectares, Paléo has become a cornerstone of the Nyon summer festival scene.

Tickets and passes go on sale on Wednesday 20th March at NOON and the virtual queue from 11.45 am.

Visit paleo.ch for more details.

