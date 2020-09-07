Nyon’s Swimmers association

The Cercle des Nageurs de Nyon (CNN), founded in 1912 in Nyon, is a well-known and well-established club for people of all ages interested in aquatics sports.

CNN has over 600 members and (in a non-COVID 19 year), more than 2’000 people of all ages participating in swimming classes, aqua fitness courses and holiday camps organized by the ‘Ecole Aquatique’ of the “CNN”. The ‘Ecole Aquatique’ offers a variety of courses for people of all ages (from the age of four). Courses are given in French but most teachers are multilingual.

The association consists of three main sections: swimming, water-polo and triathlon. Each section offers training programs for athletes to learn the respective sport and to develop according to personal abilities and objectives. The coaches also accompany individual swim and triathlon athletes who want to compete on a regional, national and even international level. The water polo section has 8 teams (girls and boys) from U11 to adult teams who compete on regional and national level. Amateurs and professionals are welcome, there is a water-related activity to be found for all levels!

Last but not least, CNN also organizes a variety of public events such as the one organised on the first of august, the Open Swim Stars which is a swim meeting in the Lac Leman and has attracted more than 300 athletes from different nationalities.

Are you interested in joining a swimming club, taking up water polo or one of the other options the association offers? You can have a look at their website for more information or contact them directly at secretariat@cnn-nyon.ch

Now that the weather is cooling down and the swimming in the lake becomes harder, get your dose of swimming with them!

