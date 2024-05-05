Nyon’s sustainable initiatives



“Proxipel” and “Ca Vaud L’Retour” are two of the sustainable initiatives starting up in the Nyon region.

Thank you to Christian Bronsil for covering the event and providing us with the article below.

I had the privilege to attend to a round table event organised by the FSE to discuss the circular economy. The event took place at the cosy café-brocante Chez Théophile.

The FSE (Fédération Suisse des Entreprises) brings together small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) headquartered in Switzerland that feel compelled to engage in sustainable business practices. They bring together their members and empower them in their activities towards more sustainabilty. On a political level, they advocate for an ecological and social economy that is no longer financially penalized.

The round table participants were Richard Pfister, CEO of Proxipel and Martina Rapp, project manager of ça vaud l’retour.

Proxipel is a start-up that developped mobile units for Pellets productions. The pellets are increasingly being used as a heating source for homes. Thanks to its mobility, Proxipel also makes it possible to pelletize biomass available in small, scattered volumes, which is often too expensive to collect to be processed in centralized plants.

By moving and transforming biomass in situ, Proxipel makes it possible to recover biomass that would not otherwise be, while reducing the environmental impacts associated with its transformation.

The first unit is currently being assembled and will be managed by the company Lemanpellet. Local authorities and companies will be able to contract the service of this production unit before this summer.

www.proxipel.com

“Ça Vaud l’retour” is a pilot project aimed at promoting the circular economy in the Canton of Vaud through the establishment of a glass packaging reuse system. The “Ça Vaud l’retour” initiative coordinates a network of local actors including beverage producers (beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages), retail outlets, and logistics providers. The pilot project involves developing a network for sales, collection, and washing on a small scale around the municipalities of Lausanne, Gland, and Nyon to demonstrate the feasibility, efficiency, and profitability of such an organization.

Home – Ca Vaud l’retour (cavaudlretour.ch)

Economy for the common good

If you and your company are looking for ways to become more sustainable and have a positive impact, ECOnGOOD (the website is in German) can help you define an action plan. It promotes an economic model, which makes the Common Good, a good life for everyone on a healthy planet, its primary goal and purpose. At the heart of this concept lies the idea that values-driven businesses are mindful of and committed to:

Human Dignity

Solidarity and Social Justice

Environmental Sustainability

Transparency and Co-Determination

For more details, please check www.ecogood.org or contact me at christian.bronsil@ecogood.org