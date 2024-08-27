Nyon’s Sports Festival Returns to Colovray with New Olympic-Inspired Twist

The Sports Festival is back at Colovray on Sunday, September 1, 2024, from 10:00 to 16:00. This jam-packed event will take place at the Colovray sports centre, swimming pool, and skate park, offering a perfect opportunity to explore different sports in a lively, community-focused atmosphere.

Building on the success of last year’s Nyon Celebrates Sport event, which coincided with the final stage of the women’s Tour de Romandie, the Ville de Nyon is bringing back the Sports Festival with an exciting new concept. The 2024 edition is themed around the Olympics and will feature over fifty local sports associations ready to showcase the diverse sports scene in Nyon. Whether you’re an avid sports enthusiast or simply curious, this festival is a great way to meet local clubs and try out new sports.

There will be more than forty activities for all ages, including a multi-sport tournament organized by the Association of Sports Societies of Nyon (ASSN) and a Flame Rally with over thirty challenges. From yoga classes to ultimate frisbee demonstrations, climbing initiations, and basketball challenges, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and have a go at.

Water sports lovers can dive into a range of activities at the Colovray swimming pool, with free access for the day. You can try out scuba diving, stand-up paddleboarding, sailing, and even water polo.

For more details on the full program and schedules, visit nyon.ch/fds. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled day of sports and community!