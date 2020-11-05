Nyon’s city centre is going pedestrian

The city of Nyon has decided to pedestrianize its downtown area. A first test phase started on the 2nd of November by eliminating part of the transit traffic. Bus traffic and parking remain available.

The commitment to “soft-mobility” in Nyon is taking shape and has been planned in several phases. The first phase that started this week consists of the following changes you may have already noticed:

A meeting area for pedestrians at the end of rue de la Môrache, and on the northern section of rue de la Gare and on rue Just-Olivier. In this sector, pedestrians now have priority. Nevertheless, vehicles are authorised at 20km p/h and they should not be hindered.

The sidewalk in the northern part of rue de la Gare is widened in order to maintain a secure path.

The central Rue de la Gare has been or the most part pedestrianised and vehicles can no longer cross Place Saint-Martin with the exception of certain residents.

A few parking spaces have been suppressed and a new signage campaign has been put in place by the police to create awareness and guarantee safety. These first measures will actively participate in revitalizing the city center by reinforcing its commercial attractiveness and will enable the population to reclaim these public spaces.

New facilities and steps are foreseen for spring 2021.

In the meantime, despite the shopping centres still being open and the pedestrian city centre, do remain vigilant and take the necessary COVID precautions a little longer.

Wishing you all a safe and healthy day!

