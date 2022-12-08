Nyon’s Christmas Market opens Thursday 8th December.

Nyon’s Christmas Market kicks off Thursday 8th December 2022. Brought to you by the SIC Nyon Merchants Association, the market will be lighting up the town centre at the Place Bel-Air, Rue de la Gare and Place du Château. There will be a host of activities happening up until it closes on Christmas Eve.

An incredible 40 chalets this year, all offering you treats, goodies and delights for you to enjoy. Celebrate this magical season with friends and family while tasting local products and crafts, as well as DJ sets, concerts, acrobatic performances by local artists and of course – the one and only Santa Claus!

There will be extended shopping hours until 20h on the following days.

Tuesday 20th December

Wednesday 21st December

Thursday 22nd December

Friday 23th December

An added bonus – family-run businesses are able to open on Sunday 11th and 18th December. A great opportunity to get some last-minute shopping done.

To make it even easier to get into Nyon, there are free urban buses (lines 801 to 805) for the duration of the Nyon Christmas market. Running from 8th December until 24th December from 16h to the end of the service.