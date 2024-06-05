Nyon Welcomes Its First Dog Park

Exciting news for dog lovers in and around Nyon! This town has just become even more pet-friendly with the inauguration of its first dedicated dog space. Located behind the station, next to the Martinet car park, this new enclosure is part of a larger public park area equipped with wooden tables, benches, and a grill, making it a great spot for both dogs and their owners to enjoy.

Designed with input from local dog owners through a participatory process, the dog park offers several amenities to ensure a pleasant experience. The area features a water point and wooden structures for dogs to explore, as well as benches and trash cans with sachet dispensers for convenience. It’s not just a casual play area; dog associations can also use the space for events and training sessions.

The park also boasts 200 newly planted shrubs, some bearing edible fruits, enhancing the area’s biodiversity and providing a refreshing green space. The preservation of three notable trees—a purple beech, a flowering cherry tree, and a marsault willow—adds to the park’s charm and history.

These developments are part of a temporary enhancement expected to last eight to ten years, pending the future use plan for the Martinet area. For now, both two- and four-legged visitors can enjoy this wonderful new addition to Nyon’s community spaces.