Nyon Triathlon registrations are open!

The Nyon Triathlon adapts and opens registrations for its 32nd edition.

Despite the uncertainties at the moment, the organizers of the Nyon triathlon are choosing to be optimistic and have launched the registrations for all their races.

The event is scheduled for the weekend of August 7-8, 2021.

They have taken into consideration the new conditions we have and in order to be able to offer all the races they have completely revised the program. Several measures have been put in place to ensure everyone’s safety and to distribute participants as much as possible over the course of the weekend. In addition, in order to improve the comfort of participants and limit health risks, all adult races will have a “rolling start”, ie 5 people every 15 seconds.

Registrations are now available on their website with seven race formats offered. for the hardened triathlete or for the beginner wishing to discover the triathlon, as well as children and families.

The program

For its 32nd edition, the Nyon Triathlon will host the National League and the Youth League of Swiss Triathlon.

The Aquathlon, which was launched in 2019, will still be on the race program with an optimized transition zone, as will the Discovery Triathlon (the latter will be organized both on Saturday at 12 noon and Sunday at 9 am).

Regarding the Short Distance format, the races will be organized on Saturday (departures at 11 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.) and Sunday (departures at 8 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.), as will the relay races. No changes on the other hand for the various other events with the Tri Kids and Team Family races.

In addition, the Olympic Distance events, part of the Swiss Triathlon Triathlon Series, will this year designate the Swiss champions of the discipline by age group.