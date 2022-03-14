Nyon Triathlon 2022 – Registration is now open!

The Nyon Triathlon is now open for registration for its 33rd edition.

The long running Nyonnais triple event has announced its racing program for 6th-7th August 2022. Taking place next to the Colovray Sports Centre it is now possible to register for the event here for one of the seven race formats offered.

The program

The Nyon Triathlon continues its efforts to offer races accessible to all, adapted to all levels and inclusive. Once again this year, we will get to see the elite of the Swiss triathlon compete against each other. The Swiss Elite, U20 and U18 Championships will take place on Sunday 7th August, as part of the National League.

The popular races always present on the program are spread over the two days:

Discovery triathlon

The Team Family and Tri Kids

Aquathlon

Short Distance

Olympic Distance

Relay

The start of the races (outside the National League) will be a “rolling start”, so five people every 15 seconds. This ensures the comfort of the racers whilst limiting any health risks.

A Triathlon that supports inclusive sport

The Nyon Triathlon is consolidating its collaboration with Special Olympics Switzerland and the Swiss Paraplegic Association, in order to integrate athletes with different types of disabilities into its races and offer them the necessary adaptations.

Click here for all the race and practical information.