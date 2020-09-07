Nyon through the eyes of Chantal Zingg

“I don’t take pictures, I take emotions.”

These are the words of Chantal Zingg, born and raised in Nyon and the area, she wants to show her city in a way that we are not used to seeing it. Inspired by artists such as Andy Warhol, she takes pictures of the city and paints them in vivid colours, showing us an entirely different perspective of the scenery we pass by every day.

She started out with her bright art because she was asked by Olivier Evard from AtelierPhoto to provide images of the city for an upcoming exposition. Not wanting to show the same images and pictures people can take by themselves in the city, she experimented with painting over the pictures, inspired by her daughter’s colourful nail polish collection!

As a creative person through ad through, this dynamic lady sees art everywhere, often taking snapshots of the scenery on her early morning runs as her canvases.

You can visit the exposition that hosts Chantal’s pictures until the end of October at the gallery of AtelierPhoto located in the heart of Nyon, also open on Saturdays until 13:00, or visit the Facebook page (in French) for some more pictures and information.

