Nyon Real Estate: How to sell your house, and sell well.

Many homeowners who have been thinking about selling are tempted to put their house on the market and benefit from this buyers boom. Here are some tips on how to do it best.

Many thanks to Harriet Kibbe. Every month she provides us with the ins and outs of the complex Nyon Real Estate scene!

Real estate prices have increased significantly, and are expected to climb a little further as the effects of the health crisis on the swiss economy seem to have been delayed.

The consequences of overestimating the value of your house, however, can have disastrous consequences on the final sale price, so get an honest valuation (or two) of your property so you don’t end up selling low!

How can you ensure that you sell well in this market, or in any market?





Declutter

I would say that 70% of buyers I show properties to are not visually creative, they can’t just walk into any house and see themselves living there. The place needs to feel as neutral as possible.

Refurbish

This is not as important as some people think. Don’t spend money on redoing bathrooms and kitchens, as buyers will be happy to redo them the way they want.

Prepare

If you invest in anything in order to sell well, invest time in getting quotes for changing the infrastructure of the house: mazout, radiators, old electric cabling, poor insulation, windows, etc. These are issues that delay the decision-making process unnecessarily for the vast majority of buyers.

Quality

Good quality finishings do make a difference, even if the doors are dirty and the paint is coming off, a good solid door can be kept, aluminium window frames are long lasting, as well as wood flooring. Luxurious finishings are a no-no, however, and high-quality appliances are a nice to have but will not impact the price of the house, another reason why not to invest in redoing the kitchen just before selling…

Harriet has lived in the Geneva-Nyon area on and off since 1988, growing up as part of the transient international community. Having moved several times she has always offered her help to newcomers and people from the international community to assist in their integration and understanding of the region. Access Harriet’s previous Living in Nyon articles here.