Nyon Museums Re-Open on 16 May. Iris Gardens at Château de Vullierens now Open

The three museums of Nyon: the Lake Museum, the Château of Nyon and the Roman Museum will reopen on Saturday 16 May. The number of visitors allowed in each museum is limited. The maximum number of people allowed in each room is displayed at the entrance. Hand gel is available to the public at the entrance to the museums. Surfaces and points of contact are cleaned and disinfected regularly. From 16 May to 7 June, admission is free for visitors.

Château de Vullierens -Spacious grounds – easy to social distance!

The Iris Gardens at the Château de Vullierens above Morges are now open, if you haven’t been to these gardens before, they are set in spacious grounds, there are lots of interesting modern sculptures placed around the gardens and plenty of place for social distancing! Check out the Big Bang installation! The gardens are suitable for children.

Some of the irises were in bloom last weekend and the majority should be out and looking lovely for this weekend (call in advance to check). There is also a lovely café in the gardens. For more info – click here.

Photos below taken by the Living in Nyon editor on Saturday 9th May,

