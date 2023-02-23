Nyon holds a minute of silence for the war in Ukraine



It’s been a year since war broke out between Russia and Ukraine. 1 minute of silence will be held Friday 24th at 9:00

Nyon Municipality joins the action launched by the “Union des villes suisses” to express its solidarity with the victims of this conflict, in particular those who have found refuge in Switzerland. The population is invited to hold a minute’s silence on Friday 24th at 09:00.

The bells of the Protestant temple and the Catholic church will ring from 8:55 a.m. to 9 a.m. The minute of silence will begin immediately after.

Currently, the city of Nyon has 127 Ukrainian refugees with an S permit, the vast majority of whom are women and children. This legal status of “person to be protected” entitles them to temporary residence in Switzerland.

To mark the occasion Inna Chernychuk who fled to Switzerland, tells us her personal story. She briefly recounts her experience since the war broke out. Read her story here.