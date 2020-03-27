Nyon Council Offices Closed but Open for Business Online & via Phone

A note to readers that although the physical council offices of Nyon council are currently closed, Nyon council can still answer all administrative questions on the free phone number 0800 529 463 or by email at ville@nyon.ch.

More information on this pdf (in English here) click here

Recycling Centre open (with restrictions)

The déchèterie is open at the usual times, however residents are requested to visit in only in case of strict necessity.

A system of access to a maximum of 3 vehicles has been implemented so waiting time can be long.

It is imperative that children stay in the car.

Employees are no longer allowed to help you unload your waste.

The distance of 2 metres between people must be respected.

More information – click here

