Nyon Cinema now screening its “Monday Movie” films in English online

Even though Nyon Capitole Cinema is currently closed due to the Coronavirus restrictions, members of the public can still watch a selection of latest movies as their “Monday Movies” series of films in English are now online.

You don’t have to wait until a Monday to watch these films either, they can be viewed at any time of day, or any day of the week! Films are being presented on separate streaming platforms.

This is a great way to help support your local cinema. Films range from “The Bookshop” starring Emily Mortimer and Bill Nighy (click here),”The Rider” (click here) “Official Secrets” (more details below), to Ken Roach’s fabulous “Angels Share” (trailer below). Click here for the full selection

“Official Secrets” starring Keira Knightley, Matt Smith, Matthew Goode and Ralph Fiennes is currently available to watch online for just CHF 7.50 Click here

In 2003, as politicians in Britain and the US angle to invade Iraq, GCHQ translator Katharine Gun leaks a classified e-mail that urges spying on members of the UN Security Council to force through the resolution to go to war. Charged with breaking the Official Secrets Act, and facing imprisonment, Katharine and her lawyers set out to defend her actions.

Ken Loach’s “Angel’s Share” also available online (click here).

