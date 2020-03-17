Nyon – A Town on Temporary hold but still Looking lovely!

Nyon was very quiet early this morning, Tuesday March 17th 2020. Most shops were closed apart from the town’s bakeries, butchers, tobacconists, supermarkets and pharmacies. Some of these establishments have imposed restrictions on how many customers are allowed inside their premises at any one time.

The supermarket is open in Manor (the rest of the store is taped off!)

Please note: The Post Office near the railway station is temporarily closed, however the branch in 2 Champ-Colin is open. See poster below.

The Police station in the centre of the town is also closed until the 30th April. For more details see link here

The gendarmerie are now checking the documents of the commuters coming into Nyon on the CGN ferries. See current Federal Government Measures link here.

There are now new restrictions at Geneva Airport. Only passengers holding a valid ticket on a confirmed flight will be allowed to enter the airport. No other accompanying person or passenger whose flight has been cancelled will be allowed to enter the terminal.

Here in Nyon, although the streets were quiet this morning, the council workmen and women were tending to the town’s parks and garden and cleaning the streets to make it lovely for us all.

