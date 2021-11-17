Noël Coward play “Private Lives” in Coppet 23-27 November

GEDS (the Geneva English Drama Society) kept busy during the confinement with Zoom play readings, but now they are back with live productions!

Their next production will be “Private Lives” which will performed at the Théâtre de Terre-Sainte in Coppet from the 23-27 November.

Synopsis

“A fiery, witty, hugely entertaining romp of a divorced couple who find that they aren’t really done with each other, “PRIVATE LIVES” is one of Coward’s most popular comedies. Elyot and Amanda, once married and now honeymooning with new spouses at the same hotel, meet by chance, reignite the old spark and impulsively elope. But only days after reuniting, their stormy history resurfaces as passions veer from love to anger.”

Tickets and more info here