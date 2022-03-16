Next in Nyon: Week 17th – 23rd March

Our weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

There are still places for this weekend’s (18th-19th) escape room event Crime d’Absinthe at the Château de Nyon.

‘After a drunken night, you wake up at the back of a cell, accused of absinthe madness...’ Inspired by real events, this escape room is housed in an exceptional place: the prisons of the Château de Nyon, used until 1979. More information and to reserve your place here

The 5th Edition of the Weekend Tales at the Château de Nyon

This year, the Château de Nyon festival takes you to the origins of life at the sources of our imagination, in the deep nature of tales. It includes a fox, a wolf, water, an island, the sun, the moon, a chaperone without cape or cake, and mysterious little lights that illuminate the garden.

Taking place Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th March. For more information and to book your sessions click here.

Reopening of the Caveau in Mont-Sur-Rolle

The Caveau of Mont-sur-Rolle reopens its doors on Friday 18th March at 17H for the 2022 wine season. Check out here for more information.

COUP DE BALAI 2022 – Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th March

For the second year running the Scouts of Gland will be doing their good deeds and collecting rubbish throughout the weekend. Sign up with your friends and family for this cantonal waste collection action which takes place in Gland and register here

Anti-Racism Week “Hey! what do you see?”

Nyon kicks off their Anti Racism Campaign the 19th until 26th March. The City of Nyon have prepared a varied program, open to all, to promote diversity and create places for exchanges and meetings. For more information click here