Our new weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Every Monday Next in Nyon brings you ideas for the week ahead.

Château de Prangins

For all you video game enthusiasts, make the most of the wet bank holiday weather and check out the temporary exhibition GAMES at the Château de Prangins.

The GAMES Exhibition runs until 10th October.

GAMES Exhibition – Prangins

La Combe centre

La Combe Centre in Nyon is celebrating its 40th birthday! They are offering a month full of free, fun activities from popcorn and cotton candy stands to face painting and gourmet workshops. Check out the link for the timetable.

La Combe activities

Domaine Bois-Bougy

It is still flower picking season at the farm and with a beautiful range of flowers to choose from, why not pass by and brighten up your day.

Domaine Bois-Bougy flower picking

Concerts

The Nyon Conservatory is holding blues and baroque concerts on the 24th and 26th of September. You can read more about it here.

Visit the Nyon Conservatory website

Theatre

Perhaps a fun night out at the Theatre next weekend? The Nyon Theatre Troupe is presenting their musical comedy show La Famille Addams in French.

Playing 24th & 25th September

La Famille Adams – Marens

Semaine de la Mobilité

« Être et rester mobile ». Being and staying mobile, a useful course being offered to our seniors learning how to navigate and stay mobile on the public transport system.

In Nyon on 21st September

Mobilité – Senior

Les Puces de Nyon

If you are looking for a second hand bargain or maybe a rare antique piece, head down to Nyon’s very own flea market. It takes place every last Sunday of the month and is an enjoyable day out by the Rive.

Sunday 26th September

Nyon flea market

Let us know if you join any of these activities and how it goes. Have a great week!