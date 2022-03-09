Next in Nyon: Week 9th – 16th March

Our weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

CIRQUE HELVETIA The Circus Helvetia is in Rolle by the Chateau this March for the following dates : 18th – 18h

19th – 15h and 18h

20th – 15h For more information and to book click here

Easter Market The Marché de Pâques is coming up soon! With arts and crafts, local products, workshops for children and all things Easter. Check out the program here

End of Season Party – St-Cergue 12th March

The ice-rink in St-Cergue are holding a party to celebrate the end of their season. From Saturday 11h, open to all and costumes are very welcome! Check out the agenda for the day here

Dom Juan from The Founders at Usine à Gaz

The show is playing this week. Thu 10th 19h and Fri 11th 20:30h. Click here for more information and tickets

Marché Dominical de Rolle

This Sunday 13th head to Rolle for their monthly Sunday Market. Check out here for more information and future dates.