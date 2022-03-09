Next in Nyon: Week 9th – 16th March

Our weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.
Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the weeks ahead.
CIRQUE HELVETIA
The Circus Helvetia is in Rolle by the Chateau this March for the following dates :
- 18th – 18h
- 19th – 15h and 18h
- 20th – 15h
For more information and to book click here
Easter Market
The Marché de Pâques is coming up soon! With arts and crafts, local products, workshops for children and all things Easter. Check out the program here
End of Season Party – St-Cergue 12th March
The ice-rink in St-Cergue are holding a party to celebrate the end of their season. From Saturday 11h, open to all and costumes are very welcome! Check out the agenda for the day here
Dom Juan from The Founders at Usine à Gaz
The show is playing this week. Thu 10th 19h and Fri 11th 20:30h. Click here for more information and tickets
Marché Dominical de Rolle
This Sunday 13th head to Rolle for their monthly Sunday Market. Check out here for more information and future dates.
