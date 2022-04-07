Next in Nyon: Week 9th – 15th April

Our weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the weeks ahead.

PâKOMUZé – 15th April – 1st May

Keep busy this Easter with more than 100 activities for children and their families, for all tastes and all ages, in forty museums and cultural institutions in Vaud during the Easter school holidays. Click here for the full list.

Visions du Réel – International Film Festival Nyon

Making documentary film-making accessible to all. The film festival starts on Thursday 7th April running until the 17th in venues all over Nyon. Discover the full programme here.

Château de Prangins Guided Tour – The Kitchen Garden Exhibition

Protection and Prevention for your Plants – What to grow right now in your vegetable garden? Hester Macdonald, our cultural mediator, will give you some ideas and tips in English on Protection and Prevention for your Plants, how to spot pests and diseases and how to treat them.

This Sunday 10th April 11:00 – 12:00. Tickets are 10CHF

Book your tickets here and click here for more information on the permanent open air exhibition.