Next in Nyon: week 8th to 14th November 2021

Our new weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

At the start of each week, Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the week ahead.

Fete du Marché de Nöel – Schilliger Garden Centre

Save the date! 13th & 14th November, Schilliger Garden Centre invites you to celebrate the upcoming winter and Christmas vibes. A full program of kids activities, product tastings and special offers are waiting for you. It is a great opportunity to dive in to their fabulous Christmas Market decorations, themed ¨Aux confine des oceans¨.

Musée Romain Nyon – Alea Iacta Est!

Thursday 11th is a special evening at the Roman Museum in Nyon: Role-playing games in French for adults and kids from 10 years old.

Discover through play the daily life of the inhabitants of a Roman city such as Colonia Iulia Equestris! Brought to you by Game Masters, three captivating scenarios enable you to live an unprecedented Roman adventure.

Around a table, the players put themselves in the shoes of a character and plunge into an imaginary world. Guided by the Game Master and under the dice’s rule, they evolve in the universe put forth and pass from one intrigue to the other.

November: La Côte – Wine Month

In order to highlight the quality of La Côte’s wine growing terroir and to support the region’s winegrowers, Nyon Région Tourisme, the City of Nyon and the Association des Vins de la Côte have joined forces to promote the wines of “La Côte” in the region’s restaurants.

Up until Sunday November 29th, several partner restaurants are committed to highlighting the region’s grape varieties to their customers and reducing the selling price of bottles and glasses of wine.

This is an opportunity for everyone to discover the quality and diversity of the wines of La Côte at affordable prices over a delicious meal!

List of restaurants

List of winemakers

Games Exchange at Ludothèque de Nyon – Troc de Jouets

Once a year, the toy library in Nyon offers you the chance to get rid of any toys or games that are sitting at the back of your cave and give them a new lease of life! You can find all types of toys; bikes, board games, puzzles, books, DVDs and lots more… all at low prices and in good condition.

Dust down your stuff, follow the labelling instructions and take it to the Salle Communale this Friday 12th.

The Troc is Saturday Morning, 9:00 to 12:00, check it out for any special treasures!

Troc de SKI at Bassins

Winter is coming and as the first snow starts to fall, now is the time to plan ski season. Get all your ski gear at exceptional prices in this SKI exchange event happening at the Troc Ski-Club La Gamelle this Saturday 13th at the Salle Polyvalente in Bassins .