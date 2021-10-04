Next in Nyon, week 4th – 10th October 2021

Festival du Film Vert

The 16th edition of the Green Film Festival introduces exciting and informative documentary screenings and events, presenting and debating on climate change, health, environment and sustainable development. Two movies will be held in English: Kiss the ground and The Kingdom – How Fungi made our world.

Ferme du Manoir, 7th – 10th October.

Festival du Film Vert – agenda

Photo Exhibition: Place for action

Linked to Festival du Film Vert, a photo exhibition named Place à l´acte will be held at Café Ex-Machina.

Ten local photographers will have their work on display, grabbing our attention and interest with images of some local players that follow a sustainable way of living. It is a call to action for everyone – every little step counts. We can all be part of a more sustainable world.

Café Ex-Machina, 7th – 20th October

La Manivelle

A new, exciting Library of Things opens in Nyon where you can borrow a variety of ‘stuff’. A great concept for when you want to try new activities but do not want to commit to buying all the gear. Now, if you want to go camping, do some special cooking with robots, household chores that happen once a year, or need extra supplies for when friends visit, there’s a place you can go!

Inauguration Day will be on Saturday 9th

La Manivelle

Health Insurance

October is THE month to review your health insurance, your only window in the year where you can make changes or switch to a new provider. In Switzerland, whichever company you choose for your Health Insurance in October will be for the entire calendar year.

Remember, now is the time to do your research and make any changes if needed! YOu can head over to Comparis.ch for some information to get started.