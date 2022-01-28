Next in Nyon: week 28th Jan – 4th Feb

Our weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the weeks ahead.

Escape Room at the Château 17-19 February

There is a new escape room event Crime d’Absinthe at the Château de Nyon. ‘After a drunken night, you wake up at the back of a cell, accused of absinthe madness...’ Inspired by real events, this escape room is housed in an exceptional place: the prisons of the Château de Nyon, used until 1979. More information and to reserve your place here

Winter Activities in the Sun

Make the most of the winter sun and check out all the fun winter activities there are to do in the region. Night skiing, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and lots more….

Festival Geneva Lux – 21st January- 6th February

The 8th edition of the Geneva Lux Festival is now on. The festival presents works of art made of light, created and staged specifically for Geneva by artists from Switzerland and abroad. These luminous creations are presented in the city centre. It is free of charge and accessible to everyone.

Your Insurance GPS – Insurance Clinic 3rd February 10:00-12:00

Ask all things insurance with expert Karen Davies. A great opportunity to clear up any queries on current policies or to plan for the future. Karen hosts free fortnightly Insurance clinics held at Tartines & Co. in Nyon.

For more information on the clinics click the Facebook link or contact Karen directly by email

Les Puces Nyon – Sunday 30th January

We have already reached the end of January and Marché aux Puces will be down by the lake for the first one of 2022! A great day out bargain hunting for the whole family with the beautiful backdrop of the lake and the mountains. Check out the dates for the rest of the year below.

Local Libraries join forces

Making it easier for you to access information in the area; you can now obtain documents from any of the following libraries without having to travel to the specific place. The libraries are Nyon, Gland, Rolle and Coppet. It takes just one click to reserve your document and choose your pick up location.