Next in Nyon: week 25th – 31st October

Our new weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Every Monday, Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the week ahead.

IT’S HALLOWEEN!

31st October, a spooky date celebrated in many countries and now more and more in and around Nyon.

Here you can find out about a few of the many activities going on…

COV concerts

Conservatoire de l´Ouest Vaudois is playing their Autumn concerts this weekend. There is a special Halloween one for kids on Sunday including a workshop & electronic music concert.

COV Halloween concert

Centre de Magie de la Côte

A two day workshop for children over 7 years old at their location in Nyon.

Stage Magique de Halloween

Atelier Día de los Muertos – week 2 of activities

Día de los Muertos is a big festival in Mexico and now in Nyon this week! Last week of fun Mexican themed activities; face painting, mask crafting, photo collage and a big celebration on the final day. Have a look at what’s available for kids over 4 years old.

If you want to try a typical pan de muerto, there is a Mexican food take-away where you can order and taste it.

Sabor a Mexico by Mayra

Château de Prangins: Halloween at the castle

Join Prangin castle on Sunday afternoon for some scary stories and frights!

Halloween au Château

NON- HALLOWEEN theme activities happening too, find them out here:

Cooking Challenge

This Saturday show off your cooking skills off at Challenge Culinaire happening at École-Club Migros, grab your cooking partner and get in the race to win some excellent prizes.

Live project about NINA SIMONE

Nina Simone was a well-known pianist, singer and song writer who lived in Nyon around the late 70s. On Sunday 31st head over to the Nyon Adult Library and join the tribute to this brilliant musician.

Nina Simone

Château de Duillier – caveau des vendanges

Grape harvest season is over and Château de Duillier are offering two days of celebrations from 18:00 until midnight. There will be local food to taste and live music. On Thursday and Friday.

Château Duillier

Gland – Kids Library

Kids 8 to 9 years old have the opportunity to enjoy a ¨Once upon a time¨ workshop at Gland Children’s Library.

Il était une fois notre conte