Next in Nyon: Week 24th – 31st March

The 52nd edition of the Tulip Festival in Morges

This year’s theme is Numbers and Letters. This year a sound and light show has been created by artist Albin Christen and there will be workshops, live music, Sunday brunch and much more! Enjoy the colourful displays up until the 8th May. For more information on the Festival click here .

The 5th Edition of the Weekend Tales at the Château de Nyon

This year, the Château de Nyon festival takes you to the origins of life at the sources of our imagination, in the deep nature of tales. It includes a fox, a wolf, water, an island, the sun, the moon, a chaperone without cape or cake, and mysterious little lights that illuminate the garden.

Taking place Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th March. For more information and to book your sessions click here.

The 39th edition of the Cully Jazz Festival – 1st-9th April 2022

The Cully Festival OFF will be holding around a hundred free concerts that will be held in thirteen venues located in the heart of the village of Cully. There will be collaborations and creations especially designed for the occasion as well as an outdoor stage by the lake. Click here for more information, the full line-up and tickets for the Cully Festival IN.

La Manivelle – Nyon’s ‘Library of Things’ Spring Harvest

La Manivelle are opening up their doors next Saturday 2nd April to collect any items for their Library. If you are unable to do a drop off they are also offering a pick-up service which you can organise here.

Marché de Puces – Sunday 27th March

It’s that time again, the last Sunday of the month and Nyon´s Flea Market will be down by the lake. A great day out where you can find anything from a saxophone to some cool retro-furniture.