Next in Nyon – Week 1st to 8th April edition

Easter Market 2- 3rd April

The Marché de Pâques is this weekend down by the lake. There will be arts and crafts, local products, workshops for children and all things Easter! Check out full the program here

Nyon Region Skateboard Association

The NRSA are offering skateboard lessons Saturday mornings between 19th March to 25th June at the Colovray skate park in Nyon as well as in Gland and Mies. For more information and to register click here

Spring Workshops at Schilliger

Schilliger Garden Centre are offering fun and educational workshops for children every Wednesday and special Sundays openings from 3rd April (*not 17th) until 6th June. For their full calendar click here

Nyon Guided Tour 4th April – 2000 years of History Learn more about Nyon and the Roman and Bernese influence with this 90 minute guided walking tour. Explore either the upper part of town or down by the lakeside. To reserve your places and for more information click here The 52nd edition of the Tulip Festival in Morges This year’s theme is Numbers and Letters. This year a sound and light show has been created by artist Albin Christen and there will be workshops, live music, Sunday brunch and much more! Enjoy the colourful displays up until the 8th May. For more information on the Festival click here . Click here for our previous article on the Tulip Festival.

La Manivelle – Nyon’s ‘Library of Things’ Spring Harvest

La Manivelle are opening up their doors Saturday 2nd April between 10h and 14h to collect any items for their Library. Check out their catalogue here and click here for more information.