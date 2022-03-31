Next in Nyon – Week 1st to 8th April edition

Our weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.
Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the weeks ahead.
Nyon Guided Tour 4th April – 2000 years of History
Learn more about Nyon and the Roman and Bernese influence with this 90 minute guided walking tour. Explore either the upper part of town or down by the lakeside. To reserve your places and for more information click here
The 52nd edition of the Tulip Festival in Morges
This year’s theme is Numbers and Letters. This year a sound and light show has been created by artist Albin Christen and there will be workshops, live music, Sunday brunch and much more! Enjoy the colourful displays up until the 8th May. For more information on the Festival click here .
Click here for our previous article on the Tulip Festival.
La Manivelle are opening up their doors Saturday 2nd April between 10h and 14h to collect any items for their Library. Check out their catalogue here and click here for more information.
