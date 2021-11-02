Next in Nyon: week 1st to 6th November

Our new weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

At the start of each week, Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the week ahead.

ALL AROUND GENEVA – Nyon tour

This Saturday 6th, Debra Kinson, founder of All Around Geneva – Creative guided tours, will host one of her unique, personalised themed walks in both English and French in our charming town. She invites you to discover local history, fun facts and intriguing personalities.

Debra is a fantastic point of contact for English language learning experiences at local and international schools, for new and current parents who form part of the ex-pat community.

Themed walk – Charming Nyon

DiVINes! – the Swiss Women Winemaker´s Fair – Rolle

At the Rolle castle on Saturday 6th, DiVINes! is happening, from 10:00 until 19:00 including wine tasting workshops and an art exhibition. Get your tickets and enjoy!

DiVINes! ticket

JOURNÉE DES ARTS – Nyon

Journée des Arts takes place this Saturday. Visit different galleries and see artist’s work as it is open doors to anyone interested in any expression of ART. There will be over 24 different activities happening in one day. Check out the map on their site.

Journée des Arts

POMPIERS – Recruiting

A great initiative to help be a part of your community. Take action and support our firefighters as a volunteer. Every year, on the first Thursday of November, SDIS Nyon-Dôle invite anyone over 18 years old, in good health and willing to offer their time to an introductory meeting where they will present all their activities and roles in the community.

Pompiers Recrutement

The PATINOIRE is back in Nyon

Are you excited about winter sports? Do you want to start enjoying ice-skating again? Happy to share the news that Nyon’s ice rink is back!

Season starts this Saturday 6th, same location as every year by the lake.

Patinoire Nyon