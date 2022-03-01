Next in Nyon: Week 1st – 8th March

Our weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the weeks ahead.

UPDATE:

The WW2 story in our musical show For the Boys, and the present situation in Ukraine are having a profound effect on us. GAOS will donate all profit from this show to aid Ukranian refugees. The cast includes two members from the Ukraine and the Russian Federation, both of whom are supporting one another during this very difficult and emotional time as we should all.

GAOS Theatre Group presents FOR THE BOYS

“For the Boys”, written by Mags Sheldon, is inspired by the letters and poetry written by service men and service women to their loved ones during World War II. This unique piece of musical theatre showcases the songs which provided nostalgia for peace, motivated the troops and promised a better future.

Running this week 3rd-6th March at the Théâtre de Marens, click here for tickets and more information.

Jazz Night in Cheserex – 11th March

If you fancy a night listening to some cool jazz, check out the Jazz Night in Cheserex. Tickets are 25CHF and under 16s are free! For tickets phone +41(0)792909033 or email at denis.droz@gmail.com

Walk Wild: Night of Snowshoeing and Raclette – St. Cergue

Discover a different atmosphere, other landmarks and a particular emotion while traversing the mountain on snowshoes at night: a dream within everyone’s reach! Dates available March 4, 18 and 24. For more information and to book click here or email at contact@walkwild.ch Open to all ages, from 12 and above.

Tour Guides of the Fountains of Nyon

Discover the history of the many fountains in the centre of Nyon. Feel the water, touch their structures and let yourself be overwhelmed by the poetic and informative comments from your guide. Starting from the 5th March, click here for more details and dates.

Film Festival Vert

The 17th edition of the Green Film Festival is back here in Nyon 10th – 13th March at the Ferme du Manoir by the Nyon Castle. The ecological transition will be the theme of Saturday while Sunday will be devoted to the issue of biodiversity. Check out the full program here.