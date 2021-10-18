Next in Nyon – week 18th to 24th October

Our new weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Every Monday, Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the week ahead.

MURDER PARTY at Musée du Léman

This Thursday check out the murder party at Musée du Léman. An exciting evening for those over 16 years with a good knowledge of French. You can also book a private session for a group of 9-12 people.

Murder Party

Pumpkin Festival and Autumn Market at Schilliger Garden Centre

The annual pumpkin festival is being held on Saturday as part of the Autumn Market and will have lots of prizes and activities for young and old! Showcasing a variety of regional crafts and products to try and buy from local artisans. There will also be a free workshop for children where they will learn to hollow out and carve their own pumpkin under the guide of a helper.

LA NUIT DES CHÂTEAUX – Château de Nyon

La nuit des Châteaux takes place in France, Belgium, Switzerland and Spain for the third time. Hundreds of castles offer a magical experience by night. Nyon castle opens its doors on Saturday 23rd with free entrance from 17:00 until 23:30 and there will be many activities to participate in.

Château de Nyon – nuit des châteaux

Atelier Día de los Muertos

Día de los Muertos is a big festival in Mexico and now in Nyon this week! There are two weeks of fun Mexican themed activities; face painting, mask crafting, photo collage and a big celebration on the final day. Have a look at what’s available for kids over 4 years old.

ARBORETUM du Vallon de l´Aubonne

The stunning, unique park in Aubonne is worth a special visit at this time of the year. Experience Autumn with all of your senses as you make your way through the different paths and enjoy the one-of-a-kind collection of trees from all around the world.

L´Arboretum