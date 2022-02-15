Living in Nyon

Next in Nyon: Week 16th-25th

Our weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the weeks ahead.

 

Copyright: Shezone

Cardio Snowshoeing Mornings

Run by the Shezone Outdoor Community – combine getting fit and active and the scenic, wintery outdoors by going snowshoeing. A great social way to build up strength whilst enjoying the beauty of the surrounding nature. Check out their site for more information and upcoming dates.

Usine A Gaz
Copyright: Usine A Gaz

USINE A GAZ Evening of Poems in Music

Marc Aymon will be sharing his new album Humans with musician Milla in this special evening of poems in music this Friday 18th. Click here for more information and tickets.

Copyright: Château de Prangins

Chateau de Prangins – Ovid in the Jura 

The exhibition at Château de Prangins explores a luxurious parlour decorated with wallpaper from the late 18th century – a masterpiece from the Swiss National Museum that is being shown in public for the first time – and tells the fascinating story of its colourful owner. This is a tale of wine, wallpaper, countryside and contraband!

Opens Friday 18th February, click here for more info.

Museum Pass 

Why not purchase the Museum Pass for a bargain 12CHF and visit 8 museums in the area including The Châteaux of Nyon,  Coppet and Prangins, the Lake Geneva Museum, the Roman Museum of Nyon, the Museum of Old Coppet, the French Museum of Agricultural Machinery – Moulin de Chiblins, the House of Basketball (FIBA, Mies).

Click here for more info on where and how to purchase.

