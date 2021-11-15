Next in Nyon: week 15th to 21st November

Our new weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

At the start of each week, Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the week ahead.

Christmas Parade – Bô Nöel – Lausanne

From November 18, go to the big city and enjoy the magic of Christmas at the various markets in downtown Lausanne. The 7th edition of Bô Noël has many surprises in store for you to brighten up your Christmas and New Year celebrations. Make your way through 50 plus chalets and find the best gifts and taste the best local specialties. All accompanied by 100% Swiss mulled wine and free activities for kids planned until the 31st December!

The opening parade is on Wednesday 18th November, starting at La Cité and ending in Flon. You will find a great variety of participants including; the drums of the rural youth, the Lausanne firefighters, the Lausanne-Renens circus school, the local horse-drawn carriages and the Lausanne Union Musicale de la Sécurité.

Biggest celebration in the region, no way are you going to miss it!

Bô Nöel

Sound and Light Show – Geneva

From one big city to another, Geneva is hosting a spectacle of lights and colours at Parc des Bastions. This is the last week to enjoy the light show ¨Maths et brilliant¨.

Each evening (three time slots: 18H, 19H and 20H30), the façade of the oldest building of the University of Geneva will be illuminated and animated to the rhythm of colourful paintings evoking the beauty of mathematics.

Free entrance.

The art of maths

Boris Re´vian – Cabaret & Theater in Prangins

A new spectacle at Centre Communal des Morettes in Prangins performed by the Théâtre Amateur de Prangins.

Boris Re´vian

Nothing to Wear

This Saturday there will be a women’s preloved sale on clothes at Cafe Ex-Machina. Head down there for a coffee and a browse and see if you can pick up some great additions for your wardrobe. Saturday 20th November 9:30-17:30.

Instagram: nothingtowear_ch

Coming soon…

Paleo line up for 2022 revealed on 23rd November – Paleo 2022

Cinderella at Theatre de Marens 26th November – Cinderella Nyon

Miss Daisy Nöel de la Gare on 26th November – Miss Daisy