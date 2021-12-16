Next in Nyon: week 13th to 19th December 2021

Our new weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Each week, Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the weeks ahead.

Marché de Noël

From December 16th to 24th the Christmas Market in Nyon invites you to take a wander through and enjoy the warm, friendly, festive atmosphere. The program for this year includes; local crafts, catering, entertainment, games, music and much more!

Buses are free from the opening of the event until the end of the service, so take advantage of the nocturnes which will take place on December 17th and 21st-23rd when they will be open until 20h.

See you there!

Check for details HERE

La Combe Centre Commercial: Joyeux Noël

La Combe, the big shopping centre in the heart of Nyon, celebrates Christmas with different activities this month: take a selfie with Santa, make personalised Christmas decorations and a musical opera on Friday 17th.

Check for details HERE

St. Cergue – Ski season kick off

Get ready for the slopes, St. Cergue ski lifts will be open from this weekend.

Check for details HERE

Saturday on Snowshoes

Get your snowshoes on and make a pit stop at La Givrine this weekend and enjoy a three hour walk in the snow with Azimutdreams.

Check for details HERE.

Remember…still going on!